A former National chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh has expressed confidence that he will win his re-elected bid at the next year’s general elections.

Senator Umeh while speaking to journalists yesterday shortly after picking his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja said that from every indications, Nigerians and his constituents are satisfied with his performance so far at the senate.

According to him, “I have barely spent seven months at the Senate before the recess and within that period, I am sure Nigerians and the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District are satisfied with my performance at the senate.”

Umeh who dismissed the suggestion that he may face a stiff opposition with the entry into the race by a former governor and serving Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that APGA will make a clean sweep of all the three senatorial seats in Anambra come 2019 elections.

The senator noted that his short stay at Senate, had been very visible having contributed robustly to dabates at the senate and I have been able to sponsor some bills and motions.

Umeh particularly mentioned his motion on the incarceration of underage kids in prisons with adult images, which has won him an award.

He said further, “I won my election into the Senate in January 13 after a long, annoying litigation and after just seven months, I am here again to seek re-election.”

Umeh said he was happy that the will of the Anambra Central senatorial district was restored by his

victory on January 13, adding that as a mark of solidarity, 11 of his friends and supporters raised N5 million to purchase nomination form for him.

He assured the constituents that in the next four years go down in history as a landmark era of quality representation.

Umeh promised that he will continue to give bold and courageous representation at the National Assembly when the people renew his mandate in 2019. I think my voice at the Senate has adequately.

Umeh had served as national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, before winning the senatorial election to represent the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District at the senate.