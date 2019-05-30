<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All is now set for the titanic battle on the election petition filed by Senator Victor Umeh against Senator Uche Ekwunife and three others challenging the declaration of Ekwunife as winner of the Anambra Central senatorial seat in the 2019 senatorial election.

Joined in the election petition EPT/AN/SEN/2019 are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Returning Officer of Anambra Central senatorial district and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State chapter.

At the end of pre-trial conference counsel to the parties told the tribunal that they would call a total of 96 witnesses to testify for their clients.

Counsel to Senator Umeh, A. C. Anaenugwu (SAN), said he would call 22 witnesses and two of them on supenae while counsel to Ekwunife, J. T. U. Nnodim (SAN), and said he has listed 32 witnesses though, he explained, he was not bound to call all of them but would depend on how the matter goes.

Nnodum said he tends to challenge all documents though front -loaded when they come raw before the tribunal.

Also, counsel to INEC, and the Returning Officer, R. O. Yusuf said he would call 26 witnesses and tender 15 documents, while counsel to PDP, Clement Ezika, said he would call 16 witnesses and tender 10 documents.

After adopting their processes, the matter was adjourned to Monday June 10, 2019.