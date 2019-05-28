<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four former senators that represented Anambra Central at various times since the current democratic dispensation, had intervened in the ongoing election petition filed at the tribunal by the candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Tony Chukwuelue, urging him to drop his petition against Senator Uche Ekwunife of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The four past Senators are Ebenezer Ikeyina, Ikechukwu Abana, Ben Ndi Obi and Annie Okonkwo.

Ekwunife was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the election tribunal has been hearing SDP’s candidate’s petition in Awka.

The appeal read in part: “We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to Chukwuelue to please act in the greater interest of Anambra Central Senatorial people and discontinue with his election petition.”