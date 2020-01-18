<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State House of Assembly at the weekend renewed the tenure of 18 Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen out of the 21 local councils, and their members for another three months. The House renewed their tenure during the plenary.

The House renewed their tenure relying on section 208 of the Local Government Law, as requested by Governor Willie Obiano.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, read out of the law and their confirmation while and the lawmakers supported it through a voice vote.

Confirmation of the Transition Committee Chairmen for Idemmili North, Dunukofia and Onitsha North Local Government Areas were stood down by the House during the confirmation process.

The rest from other local government councils were confirmed.





The affected chairmen in the three local council areas are Mr. Emeka Okonnkwo for Dunukofia, Mr. Raphael Nnabuife for Idemil North and Mr. Patrick Aghamba for Onitsha North.

In his vote of thanks, the Transition Committee Chairman for Onitsha South Local Government, Mr. Emeka Asoanya, thanked the Anambra State House of Assembly for renewing their appointment.

He assured that they will work with them and the Executive Arm of Government to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Contributing, the Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, Chief Raymond Onyegu commended the House and Governor Willie Obiano for giving them another three months to serve their people.