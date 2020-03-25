<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anambra State House of Assembly has adjourned plenary indefinitely to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The Speaker, Uche Okafor, made the announcement while addressing journalists after an Executive Session, in Awka on Wednesday.

Okafor said the decision was taken following directive from Governor Willie Obiano asking workers in the state to stay at home for two weeks to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I wish to announce that the Anambra State House of Assembly has proceeded on an indefinite adjournment due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.





“Lawmakers will, however, embark on sensitisation tour of their various constituencies to educate their constituents on the dangers of the Coronavirus in the country and ways to stay safe,” he said.

Okafor commended Obiano for the proactive measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said such proactive measures are in the interest of the people of the state.

He appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the directive of the state government in their own interest.

“The state government is doing all it can to ensure that the virus does not enter the state.

“As legislatures, we promise to assist the Governor to achieve his good intentions for the people of the state,” Mr Okafor said.