<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, says it is set to reposition the party to stamp its presence and ensure victory in future elections in the state.

The state Acting Chairman of the party, Mr Basil Ejidike, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) in Awka on Saturday.

Ejidike said the party would hold a summit in May, which was geared towards redefining, repositioning and re-strategizing the party in the state.

He said: “the three-day conference shall have bearing on the outcome of the fact-finding Committee set up last week, which has two weeks to submit its reports.”

“It will be declared open by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while the National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomole, will deliver a goodwill message and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, will deliver a keynote address,” he said.

According to him, though, the party is returned at the national level and won many states during the last general elections; I do not see why the party will continue to be in opposition in Anambra.

Ejidike said that he was more determined to redefine the APC in the state and make it more popular among the people.

The Acting chairman said that the summit was also part of measures to begin the process of ensuring victory for the party at the next governorship poll in the state in 2022.

Ejidike noted that a political party must win elections to effect its programmes and ideologies on the people.

He said members of the SWC and some stakeholders would tour the 21 Local Government Areas of the state to establish functional offices after the summit.

“After the summit, we shall embark on verification exercise of the party registers to ascertain those who are connected to the ideals of the party.

“We intend to woo aggrieved members, particularly those who felt they have been sidelined in the scheme of things,” he added.

He said the South East geo-political zone, particularly Anambra had gained a lot from the Federal infrastructural development programmes in the past three and half years.

“We shall, therefore, use the period of the summit to embark on tours of federal projects like the second Niger Bridge, Onitsha-Awka expressway and Nnewi-Amichi road, among others.

“Other plans include empowerment programmes for the people of the state to bridge the gap between the people and federal government as well as to reward the good works done by members of the party in the past,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ejidike had a week ago, instituted a 13-member probe panel to investigate President Muhammadu Buhari’s loss in the Feb. 23 presidential election in the state.

NAN further recalls that the party neither retained its seat at the Anambra South Senatorial District occupied by Sen. Andy Ubah nor secured a seat at the state legislative elections.