<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the numerous infrastructural development which spread across the Southeast geopolitical zone.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, who stated this in an interview, said that Buhari-led administration has benefited the Southeast people more than the previous PDP administrations, by attracting capital projects to the area.

His words: “You are aware that very soon the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which is undergoing serious rehabilitation and renovation will be reopened. At this time around, the expectation is that bigger aircraft can now land and take off unlike what was the situation before. He is marching his promises with action.





“Coming down to Anambra State, Buhari’s presence is felt everywhere, in terms of what we have not experienced before now. You talk of Enugu-Onitsha expressway, which had been major issue for election before now, as subsequent governments had always promised to rehabilitate the road to no avail until now.

“The one lane of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway will soon be completed. It helps a lot in terms of movement. Before now, from Onitsha to Enugu would take about four hours, but you have seen the change. When completed, travelling from Enugu to Onitsha may take less than an hour, and this is happening under Buhari’s administration.

“Then you talk of the Second Niger Bridge, which previous administrations only promised to construct. They kept on saying that the Second Niger Bridge would be constructed just to garner the votes from the Southeast zone. But with the coming of Buhari, money was made available for the project and work has been moving on steadily at the site.