



Former National Chairman of the defunct Independent Democrats ID Party, Chief Edozie Madu, has declared to contest for governorship in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Declaring his intention Friday at the party’s secretariat in Awka, Madu, warned that aspirants should stop attacking the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, as he remained the leader of the APC in Anambra State

Madu, who was appointed by Buhari as a member of New Partnership for Africa’s Development NEPAD, described the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State as a big project for the APC

According to him, “this is serious business. I’m running for governor of the State not to enrich myself, but to better the lives of every citizen of this State





“People should bring their scorecards, let’s know what APC result in their booths are in their areas and not place bill boards and posters at the Party secretariat and insult their leaders in the party .

“I have been working for the party and I feel it is time for me to get in the fray. Let us not be dropping Buhari’s name. If there is anyone that Buhari will give ticket, it is me.

“Stop attacking Dr Chris Ngige. He spent his money to nurture the party. We should stop castigating him.

“People should stop sponsoring write-ups in the papers and social media platforms against Ngige. He is the leader of the party whether anyone likes it or not.

“We can win the Anambra governorship election, if we concentrate on marketing what the president has done in the Southeast