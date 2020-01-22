<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the setting up of a joint security outfit, Amotekun, by governors of the six states in the Southwest, was an indication of vote of no confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the security situation in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it arrived at that conclusion after a wide consultation and extensive meeting on the security situation in the country.

“Failure to take a decisive step to stem the escalated wave of killings by insurgents; the refusal to rejig the security high command and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute even confessed perpetrators of mindless killings, are all pointers that the Buhari-led APC administration cannot guarantee the security of lives and property in our nation”, the PDP declared.

It also noted that the failure of the Federal Government to prosecute the war against acts of terrorism beyond lip service and condolence statements had emboldened the killers.

The party further noted that the grave security situation has degenerated to execution of Nigerians, the latest being the recent gruesome beheading of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Adamawa, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

“The execution of Rev. Andimi is heartrending and like other killings, remains a sad commentary of the inability of a government to stand for its citizens at very crucial moments”, the party said.

The PDP recalled that the Federal Government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country.





Continuing, the party said, “Moreover, the body language, brazen acts of nepotism as well as divisive and incendiary comments by officials in the Buhari administration have continued to fuel disunity, acts of violence and insecurity in various parts of our nation.

“Given the failure of the Buhari administration to guarantee the essential of government, which is the security of lives and property, Nigerians across board, as homes, communities, groups, towns, even states and regions are now organising their respective security apparatuses such as Amotekun in the South West and several others in various parts of the country, to guarantee their safety.

“The situation would not have degenerated to this level if the Buhari Presidency is living up to its billing on security, including listening to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig his security high command”.

The main opposition party said it’s clear that the security of lives and property in the nation has gone beyond what the “insensitive, divisive and incompetent” Buhari administration can guarantee.

“Indeed, our nation has come to a stage where any genuine assistance that can be provided by states and even communities in securing lives and property should be integrated. The situation requires the collaboration of all, including the federating states.

“Furthermore, the PDP remains committed to all efforts toward national cohesion, security, peace, stability of our nation and all federating units in a manner that promotes good governance and national cohesion at all times”, the party added.