



Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged politicians to operate with the fear of God and desist from using youths as political thugs.

Tambuwal made the appeal at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting in Sokoto on Thursday.

He urged politicians as well as other members of the society not to promote political restiveness in the state, and to shun violence.

The governor said his administration had ensured crime-free communities by supporting educational development and engaging youths in various empowerment initiatives.

He, however, said that with the elections drawing nearer, parents, community leaders and others should support the government in ensuring that peace was sustained.

Tambuwal urged the people to live in peace and promote actions that encourage peaceful coexistence.

The governor, who described the PDP presidential primary as successful, said he believed that God gives power to whom he wishes.

He reiterated that he had already congratulated the winner and enjoined politicians to practise politics with national interest and people’s development in their hearts.

Tambuwal enjoined party loyalists to work toward ensuring its success at all levels.

The event was attended by state party chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Milgima and other party executives.

Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba and former minister, Muntari Shagari, were among others present.