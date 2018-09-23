One of the leading Peoples Democratic Party 2019 presidential aspirant and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has berated the nation’s main oil corporation, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, for what he described as “secrecy, lack of transparency and impunity” in the manner it handles the commonwealth of the nation.

According to the former speaker of House of Representatives: “NNPC has constituted itself into a government of its own and operates as if it is not accountable to anyone.

“The states are continually shortchanged by the federal government and NNPC.

“But all that will change when I’m elected president because I will take on the issues of secrecy in NNPC accounting and ensure that there is transparency, fiscal discipline so that Nigerians know the true state of things in the corporation’s operations in terms of the revenue accruable to the nation.”

Tambuwal said this over the weekend in Calabar, Cross River State while on a courtesy visit to the Governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade, as part of his nationwide consultations over his aspiration to fly the flag of the PDP in the forthcoming presidential election.

He promised his government would work to ensure that power is devolved more to the states.

In a statement by his Media Office on Sunday, the PDP aspirant said: “The issue of reviewing revenue allocation formula is key to the development of the nation.

“The states need more funding in order to bring more meaningful development to the people across the nation, so we will work hard to do this by making sure that the states get their fair share of allocation.”

Tambuwal promised that should he be elected president, “by the Grace of God, I guarantee that we shall assemble team of competent Nigerians from all parts of the Federation to serve our fatherland and also go out there and restore our dignity in the comity of nations.”

Tambuwal lamented that Nigeria “has never been this polarized along ethnic and religious lines. We must take back our country, reunite our people and reposition the nation for it to be properly restructured for the benefit of all Nigerians .We need to secure Nigeria. This Country has never been this divided and every right thinking Nigeria will know that without unity and peace, there won’t be meaningful development.

“Nigerians deserve better and we shall work hard to give them the nation of their dreams that we will all be proud of.”

Ayade in his response, praised Tambuwal for his “humility and strength of character”, which he said work for him and endear him to people across ethnic, religious, political, and social divides.

Ayade said: “Tambuwal, like my humble self, is a digital governor.

“Indeed, what you will find exciting about him is humility.

“He is urbane, hospitable, well educated with impressive finesse.

“This shows good upbringing and character.”

Ayade said should Tambuwal address the accounting NNPC problems, “he must have solved 60 per cent of Nigeria’s problems”.

The governor appealed to the aspirant to remember Cross River State when he becomes president and help the state “reverss the many injustices we have suffered in recent times.

“We have illegally lost our oil wells, lost our land in Bakassi and oil revenue.

“We are the only South South state currently described as not oil producing.

“That is why we are thinking out of the box in what we refer to now as intellectual money.”

Ayade appealed to the presidential hopeful to assist the state when elected president to actualize the deep sea port in Bakassi, which he said “would help in assuaging the pains of our people”.