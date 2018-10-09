



After suffering an unexpected defeat, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for picking the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections.

Atiku bashed the apparently preferred candidate, Tambuwal, by 1,532 votes to 693 votes at the party’s elective convention held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The 52-year-old governor is generally believed to be sponsored by some governors and kingmakers of PDP.

Tambuwal’s congratulatory message is contained in a letter dated Oct. 8, to the 72-year-old Fulani-born presidential candidate of PDP.

With the win of the primary, Atiku would square up with his kinsman, 75-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the letter, Tambuwal pledged to support the presidential bid of Atiku.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and millions of my supporters from across the length and breadth of the country, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate you on your emergence as the flag bearer of our great political party, the PDP.

“Your emergence through a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party and has sent a strong signal about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved nation Nigeria,” he said.

Tambuwal promised to work with Atiku to ensure that he emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections, and urged members of the PDP to roll up their sleeves to ensure victory for it.