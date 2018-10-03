



Leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that Nigeria cannot afford to be static in a dynamic world.

He said the time has come for Nigeria to make significant impact in the global stage, especially in the areas of science, technology and innovations.

Tambuwal who addressed delegates of PDP in Lagos state said the country need a leader that will promote national unity and help Nigerians realise their full potentials

“We need leadership that will promote national unity, the leadership that will serve Nigerians with every sense of responsibility. I believe in true federalism. I believe in fiscal federalism. We cannot be static in a dynamic world. That is why the idea of restructuring must be taken seriously and taken to its logical conclusion. Lagos is the commercial capital of our country and this is our chance because there is a divided house in Alausa today,” he said.

He appealed to the delegates to support his aspiration, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from the brink is for the good of the country.

“In me you have a brother, a friend, a co-worker and compatriot. This is a task we have to do together, for our own good, for the good of our country and for the future of our children,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tambuwal visited Imo state where he solicited for the support of delegates, promising to bring to bear clear cut policies that will change the narrative and restart Nigeria once again on the path of greatness.

“Nigeria has no business being rated amongst the poorest in the world,” he said.