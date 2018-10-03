



Sokoto State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the patriotic desire to revive the country’s “dying economy” forced him to declare to run for the office of the president.

Tambuwal, who spoke in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday when he interfaced with PDP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt, said that the country needs “urgent rescue.”

The former House of Representatives Speaker accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his former party, All Progressives Congress, of not doing enough to liberate the country from the shackles of poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

Tambuwal said Nigeria suffers from untold hardship caused by the APC administration, even as he said that the economy was seriously nosediving under the watch of Buhari without quality measures to revive it.

He said, “Nigeria needs a government that understands how the three arms of government works; a government that can compete favourably with other nations in this 21st century.”

“When you give me the mandate as the president of this great nation, I shall help to restructure the country where Nigerians will agree on how best to govern the country. We need a leadership that can catch up with other great countries of the world.”

PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ezekwem, said that the Sokoto State governor had the capacity to make a good president.