Ahead of next week’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has advised the party to ensure that it produces a ticket that has comparative advantage over that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential election if very must be achieved.

Addressing Niger State delegates at the party’s secretariat in Minna on Tuesday, Tambuwal urged the PPD to strive to present a presidential candidate with experience capacity and the disposition to unite the various peoples of Nigeria and rescue the nation from the present state of insecurity, economic hardship and youth u employment.

Governor Tambuwal, who is a presidential aspirant in the PDP, told the delegates and part leaders that with his experience in the judiciary, legislative and executive arms of government, as well as his track record of performance, he possessed the requisite qualification to provide the needed political leadership for Nigeria.

He assured that if elected president, he would ensure that the proposed Hydro Power Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC), becomes functional, with the headquarters in Minna.

He recalled that it was during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives that the the Bill for the establishment of HYPADEC was introduced, debated and passed.

Answering questions from journalist at the venue, Tambuwal said he was satisfied with the conduct of the screening exercise in the PDP in which he participated on Monday. “For me, there were no Issues. I was very satisfied. The process was very credible,” he affirmed.

On the seeming controversy over the choice of Port Harcourt as venue for the party’s national convention scheduled for October 5 -6, Tambuwal said “I have no fixation about venue of our part’s convention. It could be here in Minna or anywhere else in Nigeria. What is important is for the party to consider a venue that will be convenient for delegates and observers. We as aspirants can only be consulted as stakeholders in the process, but the decision is that of the party leadership.”

In his response, the state chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji, acknowledged that there was a generational change in leadership the world over, pointing out that the emerging leadership in the world is between the ages of 35 and 60, adding that “there’s a change from analogue to digital leadership.”

Barrister Beji, who described the Sokoto state governor as a bridge builder and peace maker, said “the qualities that we have in Tambuwal will make Nigeria great again.”

“We believe in his ability and capacity and we have no doubt that he will change the fortunes of Nigeria,” he stated.

According to the Niger state PDP Chairman, “With a population of about 200 million people, this country is too big to be left in the hands a few persons.”

He assured Tambuwal that the state’s delegate to the PDP convention would make the right choice without disappointing Tambuwal.

Hundreds of party men and women thronged the state secretariat to welcome Governor Tambuwal to the state.