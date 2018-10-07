



Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has affirmed that Nigeria is in urgent need of a President who can unify the country.

Speaking while addressing delegates at the ongoing National Convention, Tambuwal said the country is in dire need of a President who is respected globally and will restore the nation’s pride in the international community.

He said he will bring his experience as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governor to bear if elected. He also promised to work with whoever emerges at the end of the exercise.

“We are looking forward to leaders that can be respected globally”.

“We shall bring the very best of this country, irrespective of age together”.