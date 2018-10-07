



The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation has said that the foundation for faith in the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention has already been laid by the fact that the process was transparent, open, free and fair.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation stressed that all the agents of the presidential aspirants attested to the credibility of the exercise.

“Nigerians are our witnesses here. We must commend the leadership of the PDP, the convention committee, party delegates and party faithful for the thoroughness, maturity and patience that enhanced the credibility of process itself,” Dr. Ikechukwu said.

In the statement, which came in response to journalists who confronted him immediately after the voting at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, venue of the PDP convention, Ikechukwu noted that the aspirants also showed to the world that they are not desperate for power, but are in the contest for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We could all see their maturity, composure and show of brotherly love and support, which made a decent contest among responsible brothers,” he said.

According to the Tambuwaul campaign spokesman, “By the success of this exercise, the PDP has demonstrated to the world that our great party is ready to rejig Nigeria and that it remains a truly democratic party that allows free and full participation of all.

“There is no imposition here. We shall have an uncontested result. It is all happening in the full glare of Nigerians. No one will concoct some imaginary figures and inflict on others, as is happening is some other parties.

The transparency of the process has laid an unshakeable foundation for incontrovertible outcomes,” Ikechukwu concluded.