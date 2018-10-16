



Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor and former presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday took President Muhammadu Buhari to the cleaners, insisting that the way the nation is being ruled through proxies is unacceptable.

Tambuwal spoke when the Chairman of PDP reconciliation committee Chairman and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, the National Convention chairman and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his vice, Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku paid him a consultating visit in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who restated his commitment to support the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, insisted that he’s not wavering in his commitment or looking back in his support for Atiku.

“I want to reassure you, our party men and women and Nigerians that I am committed to the success and victory of our party at the general elections, come February, 2019. We have had a robust and fruitful engagement on the way forward. And I have made my commitment immediately after the convention that I am going to support our candidate, Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar 100 percent for us to have victory at the general elections.

“So, I am not wavering, I am not looking back. Work has started for us to ensure that the PDP family remains united and other lovers of democracy come and partner with us for us to ensure that we convincingly win this election. It is not about my personal ambition. It is about this country.

“The way this country is being run through proxies is unacceptable. So, we don’t want a situation whereby that will continue anytime after May 29.”

Meanwhile, the PDP reconciliation committee and the convention committee have intensified consultations with the 12 Presidential aspirants of the party who lost out in the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt on October 6, 2019.

The PDP governors also hailed Tambuwal and Makarfi for their understanding and spirit of sportsmanship in the last national convention of the party.

Dickson, who led his colleagues to hold consultative meetings with Tambuwal and former caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP, Ahmed Makarfi in Abuja on Monday, commended them for displaying maturity and a spirit of sportsmanship after the Port Harcourt Convention which was won by Atiku.

The governor said that the visit was part of the decision of the PDP to visit and interact with all presidential aspirants of the party in the last election with a view to encouraging them as leaders of the party in their own rights.

He commended Tambuwal for his display of statesmanship and the encouraging remarks he made after the emergence of the party’s candidate in the convention in which he was a leading candidate.

He stressed that the meeting with Tambuwal focussed on the need to strengthen the PDP, to provide the requisite support for the candidate of the PDP for electoral victory.

He said: “I am leading a team of the committee of governors to interact and compare notes with our brother, His Excellency Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. As you all know, he ran a great race and we are all proud of what he did and what he continues to do. We appreciate his statesmanship; we appreciate the way and manner he has been of help to the party consolidating the gains the party is making.

“This afternoon, as part of our decision to go round, visit, encourage and interact with all our party leaders especially all those who indicated interest in the last presidential elections, we have held a fruitful meeting.

“We are actually starting from here and would be leaving from here to visit our former national caretaker chairman and also hold similar consultative meetings with him.

“This is just the beginning of several interactions formally and informally that we are going to have with him and with several other leaders of our party. As you all know, he is a very key player in the unfolding political scenario and we are all committed to reclaiming our country and building a new Nigeria.”