A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, and governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the pathetic state of affairs in the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tambuwal, who was in Benin, yesterday, to woo the party’s delegates ahead of its presidential convention, said the ship of state was drifting aimlessly and insisted that the country was more polarized than ever as a result of the bad policies of the ruling APC.

Tambuwal was accompanied by Prince Kaseem Afegbua, a former Commissioner of Information in Edo State and spokesman to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Amidst applause, Afegbua, the spokesman of the factional Reformed All Progressives Congress, rAPC, who is scheduled to formally defect to the PDP today at his hometown of Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, introduced Tambuwal.

Tambuwal stated that the kind of president Nigeria needs is a leader who understands the complexity of the nation and will act as a unifier of all the different religions as well as the northern and southern parts of the country.

He slammed President Buhari, adding that it is very unbecoming of the president to denounce the judiciary as corrupt as such a careless statement was capable of scaring the much needed investors away from the country.

According to him, “the ship of state is drifting. We are losing our unity as the country is highly polarized. We need a leader who understands the complexity of our country, a unifier; a leader that can take Nigeria out of the woods. No investor will come and invest in a country when the leadership says that the judiciary is corrupt.”

The ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives said that being a lawyer, he knows the working of the judiciary and having being a federal lawmaker he was abreast with the legislative arm of government while experience gathered in the last three years as governor will be handy when he becomes president.

He deplored the recent invasion of the National Assembly by hooded operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, noting that it was the second time it was happening.

Tambuwal stated: “I will not invade the National Assembly when I become president. It is not in the national interest of our country and polity. If there is a problem with the other arms of government, I will sit down and iron out the differences. I will swallow my pride and negotiate with the lawmakers when there are differences.”

The Edo state PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, described the presidential hopeful as a detribalized Nigerian who is determined to break the chain of recycled and expired leaders with nothing to offer.