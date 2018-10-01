.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Peoples Democratic Party leading presidential aspirant and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has pledged to devolve more powers to states and local governments if elected President come February 2019.

He also promised to facilitate a robust debate on the quest for restructuring of the country by Nigerians because according to him, a President should always listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people he leads.

Addressing PDP delegates in Makurdi, Benue State at the weekend, Tambuwal said Nigeria operates a federal system of government which gives independence and autonomy to the federating units to enact laws by the State Houses of Assembly.

The presidential aspirant assured that when elected president, “Nigerians will have a leader that will make them proud in the comity of nations, a leader that has the credential of a tested bridge builder and one that will not take decisions shrouded in ethnic and religious bigotry.

“From my experience and exposure and broad world view, and having visited and interacted with people in all the 360 federal constituencies, as Speaker, I have full understanding of the complexity of Nigeria’s unique diversity. And I know that our strength is in this our diversity. That is why we need a leader with the ability, understanding and willingness to unify this great nation and bring her to the path of peace and progress. Nigeria has never been this polarised along ethnic and religious lines and the time to end this polarisation is now. This country belongs to all of us and everyone has the right to live and prosper in any part of the country without fear. We must say no to clannishness and reclaim our collective dignity once again,” Tambuwal said.

Governor Tambuwal, who was in the National Assembly for 12 years, also promised that he will propose amendments to the constitution to remove power generation, railway and others from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list so as to allow states to generate and distribute electricity, build regional rail networks among others and said, “There is no reason why states should not facilitate power investments within their territories. To enable them do this, we shall move power generation, transmission and distribution from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative lists.”

He also pledged to devolve more powers to states and local governments in addition to reviewing the revenue allocation formular free more funds from the centre to the federating units saying, “when I talk of restructuring, it doesn’t necessarily mean physical restructuring our land mass, but fiscal restructuring and the making of fundamental changes in other areas, aimed at devolving more powers to the states and make them more effective in actualising the aspirations of the citizenry”.

Tambuwal, disclosed that as part of the power devolution, states would be allowed to appoint commissioners that will represent them in some statutory commissions such as the Revenue Allocation & Fiscal Commission, National Population Commission and Federal Character Commission among others.

“For there to be transparency, fiscal discipline and professionalism, the office of the accountant general of the federation must be separated from that of the accountant general of the federal government. This, we have to do, as one of the first key exercise of my government, if I receive the mandate to be President of this great nation. A serious nation desirous of making progress should have an accountant general for the federation different from the accountant general of the federal government.”

He accused the federal government of paying lip service to the issue of minimum wage, pointing out that when government proposes an increase in the national minimum wage it should also send a corresponding bill to the National Assembly for a review of the federal allocation that would ensure that the states can bear the cost of the increased wage bill.”