



The new Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Hon Faruku Malami Yabo, said the ongoing revalidation of membership by All Progressive Congress (APC) members across the country is to ensure the party wax struggle in the forthcoming general elections.

Yabo also maintained that sanity and decency of the party as expected at the end of the validation exercise.

He stated this shortly after revalidated his APC membership card at JNI Polling Unit, Yabo A ward in Yabo local government area of Sokoto State on Sunday.

According to him, the exercise is an opportunity for the party which will determine it success during the 2023 general election across the country.

‘We did the membership registration in 2014, which was a great opportunity that give APC the mandate to success at the 2015 general election.

‘However, after the present exercise, I am sure we are going to hold party congresses very soon, as such I urged our members to maintain the sanity and decency so that what Nigerians expect from us will continue to manifest,’ he said.

The new ambassador further called on all APC supporters in the country to ensure they register in the ongoing exercise to enable sustainability of the party’s commitment to the country.





Yabo, who was the the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in the state, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not relenting in ensure safety of all Nigerians.

The APC chieftain noted that the security challenges inherited by the APC government in the country are enormous.

‘There was a party ruling Nigeria for more than a decade before APC come to power and the total degeneration of security to corruption emanate from the mismanagement of that party.

‘We all know that the major threat the country was facing in 2015 was the threat of terrorism and no place in Nigeria was safe.

‘However, distraction happen very easily but reconstruction is always a gradual process. This threats have been comprehensively address except in some places.

‘I believe with the present approach taking by President Muhammadu Buhari- led government on Security, all challenges bedevilling the sector will be fully address to enable sustainable peace in Nigeria,’ he said.

On his recent appointment to Jordan, Yabo thanked President Buhari, or finding him fit for the appointment and given him the opportunity to serve the country in that position.

He promised to work hard towards sustaining the long lasting relationship between Nigeria and Jordan.