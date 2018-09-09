A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said that his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 general election.

Osakwe, who disclosed this yesterday after picking his nomination form, at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, promised that 60 percent of his ministers would be children of the poor.

As of the time of filing this report, the SDP has five presidential aspirants namely: Prof. Jerry Gana, who was once a Minister of Information and Culture, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and Amb. for Peace, Pastor Felix Osakwe.

Other aspirants include a former minister and ambassador to Mexico and Canada, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, and Mr John Dara.

Osakwe, a Delta State-born pastor, vowed to tackle insecurity by establishing a state police.

“If we can restructure this country and allow what we call state police, I can assure you that security problem in Nigeria will be minimal.

“My mandate is a bit different from others. My mandate is to create an equal opportunity for the youths.

“I know that these are statements made by politicians when they want to win elections, but I am speaking from my heart,” Osakwe said.

“I will be the first president to appoint 50 percent of the youths as ministers and 60 percent will be children of the poor.”

Osakwe spoke about his strategy to ensure stable electricity generation by empowering local governments to be self-sufficient.

“I believe that I have something I can offer. With my experience as a preacher of over 30 years and also an ambassador for peace,” Osakwe added.

“God has a way of talking to everybody. As such, it is divine revelation that made me to choose the SDP.”