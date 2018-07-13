Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Canada and Mexico, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, said the prevailing economic and security situation in Nigeria beckoned on all patriots to rise and defend the country’s integrity.

Hagher said this while obtaining the Social Democratic Party nomination and expression of interest form for the 2019 presidential election at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He stated that the leadership crisis in Nigeria at present time was unprecedented, adding: “The present climate of fear, of hopelessness and despair is simply unacceptable to all patriots.”

Hagher said he would offer himself to give the country a new leadership built on national unity, cohesion, justice and peace.

He said: “I join other aspirants, who are working tirelessly to offer Nigeria a new and better leadership.

“My plan, determination and focus to rescue Nigeria from imminent descent to a failed state status is a deliberate revolution of hope based on education, restructuring, modern infrastructure and human development.

“My manifesto compliments the SDP manifesto and sets Nigeria apart as one of the world’s leading democracies built on the foundation of diversity, multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-lingual pluralism.”

Hagher said Africa and the world were waiting for Nigeria to have a president that would have international respect.