Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu has called on rural women in Anambra to join active politics in order to be part of the process of decision-making on gender issues.

Bianca, who the widow of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, made the call on Tuesday when she addressed the Women’s Wing of Uga Improvement Union in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

She said that time had gone when women were relegated to the background and limited to domestic chores in families and communities.

Bianca said that women should be more actively involved in the affairs that shaped their lives by taking their destiny in their hands .

The former Miss Nigeria said that there was nothing wrong in a woman being in active politics, according t the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

She described women as game changers, adding that women had excelled as managers in different spheres, including politics, across the globe.

Bianca, who seeks to run for Anambra South Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, assured the women of quality representation, if given the mandate.

She appealed to them to give her their support.

Mrs Geraldine Ezenwuba, the President of the group, said that the group would help to mobilise women in the area to participate actively in politics and also support the aspirant.

Mrs Catherine Nwibe, the Vice-President of the group, said that women were zealous to join active politics in order to chart a new course for their future and that of their children.

Nwibe described Bianca as an inspiration to the womenfolk, saying that her candidacy for the Senate seat “shows that women from this area have come of age like their counterparts from the civilised world.”

Mrs Rita Umewuluaku, a member of the union, expressed delight that a seasoned female politician, like Bianca had shown interest to serve the area.