A former Deputy Governor of Niger State and Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, has dumped the APC for the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ibeto who was Deputy Governor for eight years to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu decamped from PDP during the 2014/2015 general election for the ruling APC after he lost the party primary.

Ibeto is currently undergoing the process of obtaining his PDP membership card from his ward in Ibeto, in Magma Local Government Area of the state.