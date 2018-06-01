Mr. Timipre Sylva, former governor of Bayelsa State, has denied an allegation by the Bayelsa State government under Governor Seriake Dickson that he was sponsoring acts of instability and destabilisation against the state.

A statement issued Wednesday by the Sylva Media Office asked Dickson to accept responsibility for the alleged incompetence of his administration, rather than blaming others for it.

Sylva, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, was responding to an allegation by the Dickson administration that he was bent on upsetting the state by sponsoring civil disturbances.

He described the allegation as strange, saying it was not backed by facts and there was no modicum of truth in it.

According to the APC bigwig, the governor had always blamed the opposition for every misstep of his government.

Sylva said: “The hallmarks of the government of anxiety, blame, accusation, and irresponsibility, which Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has run since February 2012, run through the allegation, from beginning to end.

“Dickson’s record of failure, larceny and ineptitude is so manifest that the deceits from his bag of lies can no longer hide him. So, he must blame the opposition instead of taking responsibility for protests against his incompetent administration.

“The allegation is unsurprising. It is Dickson’s usual style of feeding the people a line to try to mask his incompetence each time it manifests in the form of failure to deliver leader when occasion demands. But none of his lies has ever worked.

“When he precipitated the recent Amassoma killings with his lack of tact and feelings, and tried to hang it on the opposition, the All Progressives Congress in the state called him to order and set the record straight for unsuspecting Bayelsans who were about to be duped again by Dickson and his gang.”

He continued: “Interestingly, Dickson learnt quickly this time and withdrew his lies. He admitted his clumsy and immature handling of the protest by the Amassoma community, swallowed his pride, and apologised to the people he had tagged ‘hoodlums and cultists’.

“But, in his usual deceitful self, he wouldn’t go down without trying another lie. We expected him to trot out another line about Sylva, APC, or some plot from the figments of his imagination. As usual, Dickson did not disappoint.