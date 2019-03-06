



Candidates of five political parties featuring in Saturday’s Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) poll, have reeled out their plans for sustainable development.

This was disclosed at the AMAC Chairmanship Debate organised by the Abuja Global Shapers on Tuesday.

The candidates are Mr Tonye Isokariari, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ms Datta Amachree, Young Democratic Party (YDP) and Mr Sadare Macaulay, Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN).

Others are, Mr Augustine Apeh, Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Mr Isaac Owoicho Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP).

Mr Tonye Isokariari, the APGA candidate promised to form an all inclusive government if elected into office.

Isokariari also promised free healthcare for children aged between zero and five years, as well individuals aged between 65 and above.

“Ì will encourage inclusive citizen’s engagement to foster understanding between the grassroots and local government leadership; eliminating misinformation and apathy.

“Effective maintenance of existing amenities and development of new ones will be carried out by me, including reliable, accessible and good healthcare systems,’’ he said.

Isokariari promised a sound security system for AMAC where he would work with traditional rulers to select residents who would be trained to form vigilance groups.

Ms Datta Amachree, YDP candidate promised to overhaul the education and health sectors to meet global best practice especially by providing conducive environment for learning in schools.

Amachree said she would empower youths both graduates and non graduates through vocational training in various fields to make them job providers.

Mr Sadare Macaulay, SPN candidate promised affordable housing, introduction of tax on empty houses and partnership with private sector to provide houses for the poor.

Macaulay said as a socialist oriented party candidate, he would bridge the gap of inequality and create security and employment for youths.

He said the party would adequately fund primary education and healthcare by improving infrastructure in all public primary schools and healthcare centres for quality service delivery.

Mr Augustine Apeh, YPP candidate promised to digitalise collection of AMAC revenue and utilise the revenues for effective development and ensure transparency and accountability.

Apeh also promised to introduce free malaria and typhoid vaccines for residents to curb the diseases as well as fight corruption to enhance sustainable development.

Mr Isaac Owoicho, ANRP Nyanya councilor candidate, said he would improve the sanitation of the area and repair bad roads as well as establish recreational centres for youths.

Owiocho also promised skill acquisition centres to guarantee security of lives and properties and provide accessible healthcare as well as revamp the education sector.

Mr Chime Asonye, Member, Abuja Global Shapers Community said the debate was organised in order to equip AMAC residents with information to make the right choice of candidate.

Asonye said the event is also to provide candidates an opportunity to share their vision for the area council and to take questions from residents.

He added that the debate is under the community’s elections project, designed to increase youth’s participation in the electoral process in the Federal Capital territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abuja Hub of the Global Shapers Community is made up diverse young Nigerians with leadership potential from various sectors.