



Senate spokesperson, Senator Ibrahim Aliyu Sabi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger North (Zone C) has staged a come-back to the National Assembly having defeated his closest opponent, Mohammed Garba Duba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Saturday’s elections.

In what looks like a repeat of what happened in Niger State in the 2015 general elections, the APC swept all the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats, with two of the incumbent Senators returning to the Upper Chamber.

Sabi scored a total of 161, 420 to defeat his closest rival, Duba, who scored 90, 978 votes, while Mohammed Bima Inagi of the APC defeated PDP’s Baba Shehu Agaie with 160, 614 and 90, 978 respectively.

Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa scored 229, 415 to defeat Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN) of PDP who scored 116, 143 votes to clinch the Niger-East (zone B) Senatorial seat, to represent the zone in place of the Senate Committee Chairman on Judiciary and Human Rights, Senator David Umaru.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency, APC (Shehu Sale Slow) – 39,889; PDP (Garba Dukku) – 23,747.

Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency; Jafaru Mohammed Agwara (APC) – 32,840; Abdurahman Bala Gambo (PDP) – 20,357.

Others are: Bida-Katcha-Gbako Federal Constituency;, Abdullahi Saidu Musa (APC) – 57,746; Sharu Mohammed Baba (PDP) – 37,993 votes.

Suleja-Gurara-Tafa Federal Constituency, Abubakar Lado (APC) – 54,224; Muktah Dan’iya (PDP) – 38,732; Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Mohammed Umar Bago (APC) – 39,391, Abdullahi Buba (PDP)-17,869

Kontagora-Mariga-Mashegu-Wushishi Federal Constituency, APC (name not announced due to court case) – 95,454; Sa’adatu Kolo (PDP) – 25,182

Senatorial Election results: Niger south – Mohammed Bima Enagi (APC) 160,614, Baba Shehu Agaie (PDP) 90,978. Niger North – Aliyu Sabi (APC) 161,420; Mohammed Duba (PDP) 77,109; Niger-East – Sani Musa (APC) 229,415; Ishaqu Ibrahim (PDP) 116, 143.