



Residents of Alimosho area of Lagos State, in their hundreds, on Wednesday joined Jimi Agbaje the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state on a road show, as he took his campaign to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbaje and his running mate, Mrs Haleemat Busari, led their campaign team through the Alimosho Local Government Area in continuation of their tour of the state.

Agbaje while giving his remarks, urged the people to disregard the supposed adoption of a common flagbearer by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in the state.

He said it only existed as a figment of the imagination of its evil sponsors.

“My party, PDP, is a bona-fide entity in the CUPP and I can assure you that no such endorsement has taken place, and it is not even on the cards.

“It is a mixture of blackmail and mischief, the reports that PDP party joined others to adopt a common flagbearer for Saturday’s election.

“The umbrella opposition group, CUPP, purportedly adopted the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, as the sole candidate it would back against Babajide Sanwoolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Those pushing this false and evil narrative and those who think they can benefit from it are lilly-livered and Lilliputian contestants who lack any sense of decency.

“Everyone should be wary of the antics of these political desperadoes; these are political featherweights, lowly rated in this contest, and they will do anything to play the role of spoilers,” he said.

The PDP flag-bearer expressed confidence about winning on Saturday governorship election.

He said PDP was in this race to win; and would do so fair and square.

Agbaje wondered why anyone would sink to the level of sowing outright falsehood in the name of politics.

“I put a lot of premium on integrity, honesty and truth, and that has underscored the way we have run this campaign.

“Unfortunately, many politicians seem to believe that the end justifies the means and would do anything to push their selfish ambition, including sowing outright falsehood, disinformation and misinformation to the public,” he said.

NAN reports that Agbaje and Busari were welcome by excited members of the public, who defied the rain to participate in the road show in a long motorcade through Iyana-Ipaja, Gowon Estate.

They also went through other areas including Ipaja Ayobo, Egbeda, Idimu and Ikotun.