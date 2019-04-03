<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as an ingrate over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities which he said was the sole reason the All Progressives Congress, APC, performed woefully during the presidential election in the state.

Olanusi who is a member of APC Board of Trustees, BoT, maintained that involvement of other members of the party in anti-party was caused by the governor who had directed that candidates who contested under Action Alliance, AA, should be supported instead of his party’s candidates.

The former Deputy Governor stated this during a stakeholders meeting held in Akure, the state capital to appraised the performance of the ruling party in both the Presidential and the National Assembly elections in Ondo state.

According to the party stalwart, the attention of the national leadership of the party had earlier been called to the impending defeat of the party before the presidential and National Assembly polls in the state as regards the activities of Akeredolu against the party in the state, but action was not taken on time to Savage the situation.

“If Buhari had won the presidential elections in Ondo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would have gotten the credit despite working against the party, APC in Ondo state.

“And we had envisage this problem in Ondo state, and that is why we cried to the National leadership of the party on the anti-party activities of Governor Akeredolu.

“But they failed to listen to us, and didn’t recognised our voice then, for me, I am for the growth and unity of the party. And we shall progress.

“So, we must not allow the monster, who is an ingrate and has no fear of God including respects for elders, and colleagues to come back and rule us here again”, Olanusi said.

Also, Isaac Kekemeke, a former Chairman of APC in the state, said the fund disbursed to Ondo state by National leadership of the party for 2019 general election was diverted by Governor Akeredolu.

Mr. Kekemeke, who explained that Governor Akeredolu was the major financier of the Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo state, said there is need for the party leaders to intervene before the 2020 Ondo governorship election.

“The Governor worked against the party (APC) and he really didn’t want President Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2019 presidential election because they did not work for him in Ondo state, rather they all worked for their Action Alliance party,” he said.