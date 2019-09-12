<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Kolade David Alabi as the National President of the association.

The decision was reached at the joint BoT/NEC meeting at the National Secretariat, Maitama, Abuja earlier on Thursday.

The bodies expressed their loyalty to Alabi and “aver unequivocally our consensus solidarity as well as unbroken loyalty to his administration which is presently bringing back the ideals and objectives of its founding fathers as enshrined in Section 2 of the Constitution of our Association.”

ALGON said Alabi’s recent purported removal was the most unfortunate fake news and should be ignored in its letters and spirit.

“Whereas, the faceless ‘Andrew Alu’ is unknown to the body of ALGON. All allegations raised were mere exhibition of ignorance on the part of the architects, who were misguided by deliberate mischief against ALGON Constitution-page 11, Section 19 subsection 2.

“In the light of foregoing, the BOT and NEC of ALGON wish to warn against any form of distraction or external forces/fifth columnist to ALGON. ALGON at no point in time did contemplate changing its present exemplary leadership and do hereby call on the public to discountenance the “fake information, press releases, advertorials to that effect.” Media institutions are by this communiqué enjoined to hold sway to their professional ethics and always clarify all issues with the Secretary General of ALGON.

“ALGON under the present Executive Committee (EXCO) is unwavering in its resolve to return the Local Governments back to its rightful position and hereby call on all Nigerians to be aware of these all important information.”