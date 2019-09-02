<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National President of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Mr Kolade David Alabi has promised to meet with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on the dissolution of council chairmen.

Alabi spoke with the state’s chapter of the association in Ibadan.

He urged members to unite in their quest for justice.

Alabi noted that dissolution of elected council chairmen by new governors was unhealthy for democracy.

“We need to make our institution work and eschew politics of bitterness. The dissolution of Oyo State local government chairmen by the governor of the state speaks no good of our democratic system.

‘’We ought to have moved our democracy beyond partisan pettiness. The occupiers of the seats at the council level are citizens of the state, irrespective of the party they belong to.

“It is time we make democracy more working in Nigeria. Democracy is endangered when the local government chairmen are dissolved illegally because the chairmen do not belong to the party of the state governor.

“We will critically look into the local government administration law and come up with our stand on it, which will be equally presented to the Presidency and the National Assembly.”

The ALGON president advised the leadership to be more constructive and peaceful in its approach and presentation towards actualising victory in and outside the court of law.

He said the case of Ekiti State local government chairmen is a good example.

“Their case was settled out of court and Governor Kayode Fayemi returned eight out of the 16 dissolved chairmen, which by God’s grace in earnest, others are expected to be returned. I assure you that we are strongly with you; we will do everything possible to support you, we will meet with your governor soon, and hopefully the situation will be corrected,” he said.

ALGON’s National BOT Chairman Odunayo Ategbero hailed the chapter’s leadership for steps takenr.

“We are satisfied with your steps; we won’t relent in our effort to making sure the local government autonomy is accomplished. With autonomy, tenure of council chairmen is certain,” Ategbero said.

State’s ALGON Chairman Prince Abass Aleshinloye hailed the national leadership for its advice and support.