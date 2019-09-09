<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Executive Council of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has dismissed a purported communique stating it has removed its national president, Kolade Alabi.

The association made the denial in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Binta Bello, and six state chairpersons on Monday.

It said there was no such meeting where the decision was taken.

On Sunday, it was widely reported that Mr Alabi who is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Area in Lagos State, was removed for contravening the constitution of the association.

The report said the Deputy National Chairman and Chairman of Soba Local government area of Kaduna State, Mahmud Aliyu, had been appointed as his replacement.

“My attention has been drawn to an alleged meeting of ALGON National Executive Council on the 6th of September. I want to confirm that no such meeting was held,” the ALGON Secretary-General said.

“As the Secretary-General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on me or as delegated by me of which neither of the two happened.

“It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President Kolade Alabi,” Mr Bello said.

“I urge all ALGON Staff to guide against illegitimate information and to remain calm,” he added.

Further condemnation

The Nassarawa State chapter chairman of the association, Aminu Maifata, said the entire story was a hoax that is capable of destroying the agenda of ALGON.

Mr Maifata called for an independent investigation into the matter.

“I write to refute the purported removal of Kolade David Alabi – the incumbent National President of ALGON as circulated on the on-line platform of a national newspaper.

“To the best of my knowledge, neither was there an NEC meeting nor a resolution to that effect without the National Secretariat’s Knowledge,” Mr Maifata said.

His Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Frank Archibong, described the report as grossly misleading and condemnable in all ramifications.

“I am not only an Exco Member of ALGON, I am also a NEC member of our association. How can anyone be so unkind to his nation and deliberately want to cause confusion to a most dynamic and trusted leadership more so that the writer is “faceless”!

“In a few days, the entire ALGON NEC will be meeting where the source of the publication will be unravelled with the media in attendance.”

ALGON Delta State Chairman, Itiako Ikpokpo, described the person that released the purported communique as an “impostor”.

Mr Ikpokpo said: “I am a member of NEC and whoever released that statement is an imposter and not known to ALGON.

“These are people who have become rogues and almost destroyed the foundation of ALGON to which President Kolade Alabi was elected to correct and clean up and he is doing a great job.

“Alabi went through a local government election and won in Lagos. He was given Certificate of Return by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). Delta ALGON is proud of Alabi’s strides by changing the face of ALGON to properly put our association to where it belongs.”

Taofeek Isa from Kogi State chapter described the report as “unfounded, reckless and most embarrassing.”

“As a member of ALGON NEC, I emphatically deny knowledge of any meeting where our NEC “removed the democratically elected Kolade Alabi” as ALGON President.

“Suffice to say that the mischievous individual who sponsored the dastardly publication to embarrass the amiable National President for personal benefits is an inconsequential rascal known to all members. I urge you to discountenance the fictitious story as published,” Mr Isa said.

Taraba State ALGON chairman, Stephen Ibrahim, said the person that signed the communique is not known to the association.

Mr Ibrahim said: “My attention has been drawn to purported removal of our national president Kolade Alabi where one Andrew Alu who though claims to be the National Publicity Secretary. This is Scandalous with a most haunting venom of “the ranting of an ant”.

“More importantly, Not only is the said Andrew Alu unknown to the body of ALGON, we do not also have such name as our National Publicity Secretary. I confirm to you that no NEC meeting was held at Nicon Hotels.”

Ezekiel Pabuet from Plateau said: “Gone are the days where imposters can be used to tarnish and undermine the image of a very serious body like ALGON that was once a formidable voice in this country for which the present leadership is trying to bring back.

“We cannot sit and watch people of questionable and unstable character that are not even part of ALGON and never contested an election of any ALGON Office to make such flagrant and unfortunate statement.

“Such action must be investigated and handed over to security agents when found culpable in order to serve as a lesson to others.”