



The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has vowed to mobilise party supporters towards victory in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said the people of Abia State voted massively for APGA during the 2015 election but that the party was denied the victory.

Otti who spoke to journalists shortly after being presented with a Certificate of Return as the Abia State governorship candidate of APGA by the national chairman of the party, Victor Oye, said he would focus on infrastructure development and healthcare if elected.

“Abia State is place blessed with both human and material resources but because of the operating environment that the people have found themselves in the last 20 years due to our inability to make the most effective use of our resources.

“So, what I intend to bring is the right environment for people to use efficiently and effectively the resources they have.

“Abia State is probably one of the worst states in the country in terms of poor infrastructural development and this is particularly the fault the present administration alone, it has been like that in the last 20 years,” he said.

Otti said that it is erroneous for people to say that salary payment is an achievement, adding that if states like Anambra, Lagos and Kano have done it, there is no way Abia State which is an oil- producing state cannot do the same.

“I believe that it is duty of government to create the environment for business to thrive through provision of infrastructure,” he said.

On his chances at the governorship poll, Otti said he is optimistic that the people will vote massively for him.

“The people did give me their mandate in 2015 but what happened was that it was brazenly stolen and because they have done nothing with mandate, I am sure that the people will be more determined to give more support than they gave me in 2015,” he said.