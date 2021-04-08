



Lady Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe, the daughter of the Second Republic vice President Alex Ekwueme, says she is contesting the November governorship election in Anambra State in order to add value to governance and make a difference.

Onyemelukwe stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, after she submitted the forms she filled to contest the Peoples Democratic Party primary election.

She said, “I am in the race because I believe I have a lot to offer Anambra State and I have passion for the people of Anambra. I am a second generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra.”





The aspirant described herself as a heavy weight politician who relied on God the father instead of adopting a godfather in order to win the election

She said, “If you are talking of heavy weight, if we are put on scale I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

“I have a lot to offer. I have passion for selfless service and godly service. I believe I stand out because l have DNA of PDP .

“I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing. Women are coming up in different places .

“Anambra State already have two women senators, which is unknown in the rest of Nigeria. It has never been done elsewhere.

“In Anambra, the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time it will be different and we will see the difference woman can make.”