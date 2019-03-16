



One time Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency and that of the State Security Service, Chief Albert Horsfall, says politics in Rivers state has been hijacked by cultists parading as capons because genuine elders and leaders of the land have “gone to sleep”

Horsfall said this yesterday in Port Harcourt during another session of the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum he convened to look into stalemated 2019 Rivers governorship election which the forum described as a shamble.

He said, “I am afraid if what we hear is true. Instead of running an election that reflects the people’s views, people are busy writing fake results in bedrooms and closets and therefore trying to foreclose the will of the ordinary Rivers voter.”

He also revealed as a fall out from the body’s penultimate meeting that the forum has invited “both the Transport Minister Chibuike Amaechi and the Governor Nyesom Wike to a peace and reconciliation talk.

“Simple things other states can do, and do well, in Rivers everything becomes complicated and confusing because of the wrangling, quarrelling between these two gentlemen and their followers”

“These are our sons. A son can never be bigger than the father. We are old men of this state and they are sons working for all of us. They must not be too big to answer our call to talk to us regarding their stewardship to the state”