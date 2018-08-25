The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, has endorsed Chairman of Aquilla Group, Shina Peller, who is running for the House of Representatives seat of the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency.

This is according to a statement signed by Mr. Kola Popoola, the Media Strategist for the Shina Ayo 2019 Campaign Organisation.

The monarch was quoted as giving his endorsement while delivering a speech at a football event organised by Akeem Adeyemi (aka Skimeh) a member of the House of Representatives from Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West/ Atiba Federal Constituency.

According to the statement, Alaafin said he was among those who convinced Peller, who is the owner of Quilox nightclub, to contest.

The event, which was held at Durbar Stadium, Oyo witnessed the presence of prominent sons and daughters of Oke-Ogun entity including Peller.

The traditional ruler appreciated Peller for heeding a clarion call to serve his people.

“I was one of those that persuaded our respectful son, Shina Peller, to vie for an elective position, he didn’t want to be actively involved in politics,” the Alaafin was quoted as saying.

Turning to Peller, he continued, “I advised you to join active politics, and because you hold me in high esteem, you heeded my advice, thank you, and by the grace of God, you shall become a member of House of Representatives.”

Peller, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, will have to defeat the incumbent, Abiola Olasupo, at the primaries next month in order to clinch the ticket of the party.