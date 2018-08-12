The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has alleged that the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress offered him N2 billion and the deputy governorship slot for him to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

Luke made the allegation during a solidarity rally for the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and one of the senator from the state on the platform of the PDP, Bassey Albert, in Uyo, the state capital.

But the Speaker said he would rather quit politics than defect to the APC.

Luke said the decision of the former Governor of the State and ex-Minority Senate Leader, Godswill Akpabio, to defect to the APC from the PDP was borne out of personal interest.

He said the defection was aimed at grabbing and sharing power.

Akpabio had on Wednesday defected from the PDP to the APC at a ceremony held at the Ikot Ekpene Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

Following his decision to defect, news had made the round that the State Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, was also going to leave the PDP for the APC.

But Ekpo, who was in the United States of America at the time, denied such plans.

He said he was going to remain in the PDP.