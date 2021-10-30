Former Akwa Ibom senator regains freedom after 54 days in captivity

Former Senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has regained his freedom after spending 54 days in kidnappers’ den.

Effiong, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was kidnapped on Sunday, September 5, by suspected gunmen.

The gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Camry kidnapped the ex-lawmaker at a bar along Oron Road.

Announcing his release, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere in a statement said the politician regained his freedom on Friday, October 30, 2021.

Enyongekere did not state how much ransom was paid to secure the release of the ex-lawmaker, he, however, thanked appreciated those who contributed towards his freedom.

The statement reads in part, “The All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Sen Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on Sunday evening of September 5, 2021.

“The Senator gained his freedom just yesterday (Friday, October 30, 2021) from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.

“It is our deepest concern as a party to register our sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.

“We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament.”

Effiong represented Akwa Ibom South District from 2015 to 2019.