The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, has warned parties against exhibiting vices that led to the cancellation of election in the Essein Udim Local Government Area of the state.

Igini gave the warning on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital, while addressing chairmen and secretaries of the 19 parties that would participate in the polls scheduled for January 25.

He reminded the stakeholders that since the rerun would hold only in Essein Udim Local Government Area, movement would only be restricted in the affected council area.

He called on political stakeholders from other part of the state to restrict themselves to their areas.

Igini said the rerun would affect senatorial, federal constituency and state House of Assembly elections.





He added that, in the senatorial and federal house elections, voting would take place in all the 159 polling units, while voting would take place in 137 polling units out of 159 in the House of Assembly elections.

This he said was as a result of the Appeal Court judgment which confirmed and preserved subsisting results of 22 polling units out of the 157 in the council area.

He said, “In 2019, we conducted elections, following the outcome of the elections, various candidates went to court; from the tribunal to Court of Apperal where the three elections were ordered.

“Specifically, the Court ordered that election in Essien Udim shall be re-conducted but affirmed the election of nine local government areas.

“On the 25th of January, we are going to have election in the entire 159 polling units in Essien Udim for the senate and House of Representatives.”