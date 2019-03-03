



Ahead of the March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, has met with political stakeholders in the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The meeting which was held at the state INEC headquarters in Uyo, had in attendance representatives of all political parties contesting the elections.

Those present included chairmen and executives of political parties, governorship candidates, House of Assembly candidates and other political stakeholders in the state.

Mr Igini says the gathering was necessary to draw the attention of stakeholders to some new innovations put in place by the commission to guarantee credible elections next Saturday.

He also gave the assurance that the commission will work hard to eliminate lapses noticed during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.