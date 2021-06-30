Mr. Aniekan Akpan has emerged as the new state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Akwa Ibom State chapter with 3,818 votes.

Newsmen report that the Akwa Ibom chapter PDP on Wednesday held a Special Congress to elect its new state Chairman with Akpan as the sole candidate in the pool.

A total of 3,874 delegates from the 31 local government areas of the state participated in the election.

Governor Udom Emmanuel led delegates from his Onna Local Government Area to cast his ballot at the Chief Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo.

The congress was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akpan, a former House of Assembly Member and Commissioner for Education in the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration, replaces Late Mr. Udo Ekpenyong, who died January this year from COVID-19 complications.





Akpan is the seventh state Chairman of the party since the return to democracy in 1999.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman expressed gratitude to members for reposing confidence in him and entrusting him with the party in the state.

The new party Chairman promised to enthrone justice, equity and internal democracy in the running of the party.

He appreciated Governor Emmanuel for interpreting and bringing to reality the party’s campaign promises.

Speaking at the event, Governor Emmanuel thanked the national and local organizing committees of the PDP and delegates for a smooth conduct of the Special Congress.

He urged Akpan to be fair to all at all times.