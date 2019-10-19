<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has denied media reports that Governor Udom Emmanuel has endorsed an aspirant to succeed him in 2023.

The party described discussions about 2023 election as “unripe and premature” calling on the party faithful in the state to ignore it.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party, Ini Ememobong, in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, said, “Our attention has been attracted to various articles, online and in the traditional media, suggesting that Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP have adopted, endorsed, encouraged or preferred an aspirant in the 2023 governorship elections.

“We wish to state for the records that as a party, the discussion of 2023 is still unripe and immature at this moment, as the second term of Governor Emmanuel has yet to reach even a year.

“We appeal to our party faithful to ignore those peddling these devious rumours of endorsements and strategic support for any alleged aspirant to any office and continue steadfastly in their support for Emmanuel.”