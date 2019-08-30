<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned reports trending on the social media and some state based tabloids that its state chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, misappropriated monies approved by state government for award of contracts to the Local Government Chapter Chairmen of the party.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ini Ememobong made the condemnation during the presentation of cheques to the winners of the 15, 16 and 17 edition of the Umbrella business quest empowerment program yesterday

Ememobong described the allegation as baseless and speculative, adding that such speculations were actuated by bad faith and a crusade targeted at tarnishing the hard earned reputation and integrity of Ekpo.

Also reacting to the accusation against him, the State chairman of the party, Paul Ekpo, said he was not surprised , that he expected more attacks from those he identified as people who have not made peace with their established defeat.

He added that he was aware of plans by some persons to make publications, print posters and create scenarios to indicate that he wants to contest for the Governorship position in 2023.

His words, “Just like the unfounded embezzlement allegation, there are also rumours that I have commenced consultations to contest as governor by 2023. This, like other ill motivated stories are indeed ludicrous.

“The Governor which we supported has just started serving his second term and it would be very irresponsible to commence agitation for 2023”

Ekpo who presented the cheques to most of the winners of the Business Quest event commended the organizers for the sustainability of the initiative and stressed the party’s commitment to championing an economic renaissance through the funding of small and medium scale enterprises.

Reports on the social media platforms had accused the state chairman of the party of diverting funds which were originally designated as funding for various contracts promised by the state government to the local government chapter chairmen of the party.