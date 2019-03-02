



An FCT High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue Certificate of Return to the presumed winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District election, Chris Ekpenyong.

Justice Valentine Ashi on Friday ordered INEC to stay further action in respect of the February 23 Senatorial election in the state pending the determination of its jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

“Additionally, I direct that parties should address me on jurisdiction on the next adjourned date, ” Justice Ashi said.

The ex parte application was brought by Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the results of the election, which produced Ekpenyong of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In the suit marked: FCT/HC/2680/19, Akpabio, through his counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), is seeking for “judicial review for the issuance of writ of Mandamus, prohibition, injunction and other declaratory reliefs against INEC.”

The court in granting the order, said there was “some merit especially in regards to the need to keep things in status quo.”

The case has been adjourned to March 8 for hearing.