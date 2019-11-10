<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has welcomed the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election which nullified the election of Chris Ekpenyong and ordered a rerun in only one local government area – Essien Udim Local Government Area – between Mr Ekpenyong and Godswill Akpabio, a former Senate minority leader.

Ini Emembong, the PDP spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state, in a statement said it provided an opportunity to widen it’s gap on Akpabio adding that the party is anxiously awaiting his resignation from the Federal cabinet.

“We welcome the judgement of the Court of Appeal which has proven that widespread irregularities occurred in Essien Udim Local Government Area and we are preparing for the election.

“And we are expecting Senator Akpabio’s resignation (as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs) so that he can come for the election.

“It is on record that the margin of victory currently outstanding is in tens of thousands of votes, which has not been affected by the judgement of the court.

“Our party urges the general public to ignore the false stories being peddled by members of the opposition APC about the judgement – which specifically ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area alone.”