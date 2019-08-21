<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A caucus member of All Progressives Congress, APC, and witness in the ongoing Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Elder Enefiok Ekefre, yesterday, told the tribunal that APC lost in the March 9, 2019 polls because the party did not work hard.

Ekefre, who was called up as a respondent’s witness (RW16) at the resumed sitting of the tribunal, yesterday, admitted that the results of the election as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state was transparent because the electorate actually voted for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ekefre, who said he is a caucus member of the state chapter of APC, maintained that INEC officials did not in any way connive with any of the parties during the elections.

He said he advised his party to work hard and carry out grassroots campaigns ahead of the elections, but unfortunately, they did not heed his advice.

His words: “APC did not win the election. APC lost because they did not work hard enough to win the election as people in the grassroots own the power. The election result in Akwa Ibom as announced by INEC was transparent. PDP is the party Akwa Ibom people voted for.”

During cross examination by counsel to the petitioner, J. S. Okutepa, SAN, Ekefre said he was not a staff of INEC to know the number of people that were accredited during the exercise.