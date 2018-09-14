Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom state, has warned residents of the state against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Dismissing the threat of the APC to take over the oil-rich state, Emmanuel said the party has no genuine agenda for them.

He said none of the APC aspirants has clear-cut manifesto and urged the people to ask them what achievements they had reached in their current public offices to warrant further trust.

The governor said this while addressing reporters at the Akwa Ibom International Airport on Friday.

He alleged that in the last three years, no tangible project had been implemented by Nsima Ekere, managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and an APC governorship aspirant in the state.

“If those they want to bring control budgets of nine states and all the IOCs and you are in Akwa Ibom, you have been here over how many years now, we have not seen even a kilometre of road commissioned with such huge sum of money, so what will they now do when they pledged to do four years?” he asked.

“Let them tell Akwa Ibom people what they are going to do for Akwa Ibom. I have never heard that for once.”

He added that his administration could account for a number of projects that had been accomplishee.

He appealed to the people to elect leaders who can provide solutions to the problems plaguing the country as a whole.

“I want to believe, at the end of the day, whoever we will bring out as a candidate should have a whole lot of solutions to the problems in this country,” he said.