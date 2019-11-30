<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Media professionals in Akwa Ibom state have been applauded for their efforts to project the numerous developmentals strides recorded by Governor Udom Emmanuel and have been urged to sustain the partnership.

This appeal was made by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Media, Akparawa (Prince) Emmanuel Sam, while hosting a delegation of media professionals from Sensor Chapel of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists led by Comrade Tony Esin, in his office on Friday.

Sam thanked the media community in the state for puting the state on the global map as one of the most reported locations on earth, adding that an investor would find out so much about the wealth, development and rich cultural heritage of Akwa Ibom state by mere click of the botton.

He stated that several indicators have shown that the Udom Emmanuel administration is media friendly and means well for them, noting that one of Governor Emmanuel’s flagship projects was the construction of Information Drive which created motorable access to major media institutions including the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Akwa Ibom State Newsprint company and others.

Furthermore, he stated that the administration has appointed many media professionals as aides to the governor and has operated in close affinity with journalists on issues of development.

Akparawa Sam said that the Sensor newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers still in circulation and commended the chapel for identifying with government during its annual celebration, adding that he will be a part of it.

He however appealed for objectivity and balance in reporting events in the state so as not to create an incorrect image of the state to people abroad.

“As professionals, it is important to remain objective in reporting events. Taking a little time to hear from all parties before going to press will not only make our reports balanced but will also avoid painting incorrect image of events to the public.

“The growth and development of Akwa Ibom state should supersede political affiliation and personal gain. As members of the forth estate of the realm, we owe the people an obligation to be truthful, non partisan and objective “, he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the leader of the Sensor chapel delegation, Comrade Tony Esin, congratulated the Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Media, Akparawa (Prince) Emmanuel Sam, on his meritorious appointment.

He said that as a chapel formed from one of the foremost newspapers, the executive thought it wise to pay a courtesy visit on the SA to intimate him of events of their forthcoming chapel week.

Esin acknowledged the magnanimity of state government to journalists in the state and reassured the SA that as professionals they will always abide by ethics of the profession.