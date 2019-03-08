



The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to bring to book everyone arrested for disrupting the peace of the state.

The state said it was worried over what it described as a plot by the All Progressives Congress to take over the state by all means during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

The state Police Command had earlier on Thursday confirmed the arrest of 153 thugs that were allegedly brought from Edo State to disrupt Saturday’s elections in Akwa Ibom.

However, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, the government accused the ruling party of declaring war on the peaceful state.

Udoh said, “The pronouncement of war against this state has assumed an unprecedented dimension, especially since the last presidential and National Assembly elections where the Peoples Democratic Party clinched all the seats in the state.”

The government said the security agencies in the country should work for Nigerians, especially the people of the state, by preventing bloodshed on Saturday.

“We hope the lives of the people will be protected. We trust that security agencies will ensure that they fulfil their social contract with the people they swore to protect without fear or favour. No election is worth the lives or blood of human beings. We don’t want anything that will disrupt elections in Akwa Ibom as this seems to be the script being acted in order to capture the state by force,” he added.

A new Commissioner of Police, Sani Kaoje, who has been deployed in the state for election purposes, said the thugs, who came into the state in 11 buses, were apprehended by Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad on patrol in the Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Area on Tuesday, adding that they were led by one Jerry Egbom.

Efforts to get the state APC Chairman, Ini Okopido, were not successful as he did not pick telephone calls or reply to text messages.

But the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere, referred newsmen to the party’s Facebook wall for his reaction.

In the party’s Facebook wall, the state Chairman of APC Media Task Force, Iboro Otongaran, said the stories linking the APC with the arrested thugs were fabricated.

Otongaran said, “The torrent of false information flowing from the propaganda mill of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the PDP against the APC and its governorship candidate in the last few days to the elections is a proof of the desperation of the PDP.

“The PDP is visibly jittery because of the landslide victory of the APC in the presidential election and overwhelming support that the national leadership of our great party has shown to the state chapter,” he said.